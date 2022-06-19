Linden honors former Sen. Joe Suliga with street-naming

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Mayor Derek Armstead was joined by acting Gov. Nicholas Scutari and other public officials in Linden on Saturday, June 4, to participate in a street-naming ceremony honoring the achievements and distinguished public service career of former state Sen. Joseph Suliga. The ceremony was at the newly named “Senator Joseph Suliga Way,” in the Tremley Point section of the 7th Ward.

“Joe Suliga was a model of public service at all levels of our government, and the city of Linden and the state of New Jersey stand as better places to live, work and raise families today because of that service,” said Armstead. “This street-naming will make sure Joe’s tireless work for his constituents and service to his city and state are not forgotten.”

“I am proud to recognize and honor one of Linden’s best, the honorable Sen. Joe Suliga,” said Scutari. “I considered Joe a friend and a mentor. He was a dedicated public servant who was instrumental in improving the lives of others. He set an admirable example of selfless service that will be long remembered.”

Scutari was serving as acting governor with both Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver out of state.

Suliga served as a Linden city councilmember, member of the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders and in the New Jersey General Assembly. He began his political career while a student at Kean University, when he was elected, at age 19, to serve on the Linden Public Schools Board of Education. He represented the 22nd Legislative District in the New Jersey Senate until 2004.

Photo Courtesy of Rebecca Kerins-Tattoli