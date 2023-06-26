Linden health officer named NJBIZ 2023 Public Health Hero

LINDEN, NJ — The NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes awards recognize deserving professionals across 12 categories who have made a significant impact on health quality in New Jersey. On Friday, May 12, NJBIZ announced the winners, which include Aimee Puluso, the health officer of Linden. Puluso was named the NJBIZ 2023 Healthcare Hero in the Public Health Hero category. She will be presented the award by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey at this year’s annual gala on Tuesday, June 27.

“When I first met Ms. Puluso, I knew she had the credentials, the experience and the proactive work ethic to revamp our Health Department and make it one of the best in the state of New Jersey. And so she has,” said Linden Mayor Derek Armstead. Puluso became Linden’s health officer in 2021, shortly after the pandemic began. During the pandemic, she worked tirelessly with Armstead and safely hosted dozens of clinics, events and informational sessions for Linden and Union County residents.

“I’m both humbled and honored to be recognized with this award. All of my team members in the Health Department help contribute to our department’s excellence, and I see this award as a reflection of them as much as it is of me. While health professionals all work diligently because we believe in the work, and not for awards, it is certainly both personally and professionally satisfying to be recognized,” Puluso said.

Puluso has more than 25 years of experience in local environmental and public health in New Jersey as both a registered environmental health specialist, and as the health officer of the Linden Health Department. Puluso has presented educational seminars at municipal and state conferences and teaches public health law and ethics at Rutgers University as a part-time lecturer. She has volunteered for and served as chairperson for several New Jersey environmental and public health committees, task forces and advisory boards, is a 2019 graduate of the Leadership Morris Institute and is the published author of the New Jersey Environmental Health Association’s 2014 R.E.H.S. Workforce Assessment. She is the recipient of several state and national awards and honors, is both a past president and the current treasurer of the New Jersey Environmental Health Association, and is the president of both the Union County Health Officers Association and Union County Public Health Partnership.

