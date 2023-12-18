L.E.A.D. program offered to fifth-grade students in Linden Elementary School No. 8

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Police Department has partnered with Linden Public Schools to offer L.E.A.D.— Law Enforcement Against Drugs — instruction to all fifth-grade students at Linden Elementary School No. 8.

The emphasis of the program is to help students recognize and resist the many direct and subtle pressures that influence them to experiment with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, inhalants or other drugs, or to engage in violence. The L.E.A.D. program offers preventive strategies and helps build the capacity of young people in making healthy, independent growth, despite adverse conditions. Strategies also focus on the development of social competence, communication skills, self-esteem, empathy, decision-making, conflict resolution, sense of purpose and independence and positive alternative activities to drug abuse and other destructive behaviors.

The 10-week program is currently in its fifth week. The class topic on Wednesday, Dec. 6, was about bonding and relationships. Detectives Afstratios “Steve” Zevlikaris and Stephanie Diaz of the Linden Police Department led the class.

Before providing a presentation to a class, officers have completed a 40-hour course to become a certified L.E.A.D. instructor. So far, six Linden police officers have attended the training. Additional officers are scheduled to attend.

Others in attendance for one of the classes on Wednesday, Dec. 6, were Keith Aslin, head of security and school safety specialist; Vickie Gonzalez, fifth-grade teacher; Detective Lt. John Mekovetz; Officer Renald Dumè; Principal Michelle Rodriguez; and Superintendent Atiya Y. Perkins, who said she is thankful for the Linden Police Department’s L.E.A.D. program.

“The LEAD program plays a crucial role in establishing unbreakable bonds for unstoppable student progress,” Perkins said.

Before the class began, some of the students offered to share what they learned in the program so far. Gabby, 10, said she learned about short-term and long-term goals. Her short-term goal is to “never give up.”

Daniel, 11, said he learned to “listen to people and how to be a good friend.”

Baqir, 10, said, “Think before you speak. If you’re mad, think before you talk.”

One of the points of discussion during the 40-minute presentation was “Qualities to make a good friend.” Students were partnered to work on a WordFind, seeking words that make up qualities of healthy and unhealthy friendships. Words included honest, kind, supportive, loyal and forgiving for healthy friendships; and selfish, jealous, gossip and lies for unhealthy friendships.

Gonzalez helped explain to class members what certain phrases meant, such as holding a grudge.

Students were also asked what they would do in certain situations, such as how you could support and comfort a friend who is being laughed at by others. For example, if a substitute teacher was making fun of a child’s handwriting or how a student could help a friend if they accidentally spilled soup on themselves in a cafeteria.

The class was completely engaged in the program, enthusiastic, friendly and cooperative. Together, they worked to come up with positive solutions to common problems young people face in schools today.

The NJ-based L.E.A.D. program was started in 2014 and has been proven effective by third-party researchers. For more information about L.E.A.D., visit: https://www.leadrugs.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta