Help sought to solve 2012 homicide of Linden teen

LINDEN, NJ — The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and Linden Police Department continue to investigate the shooting death of an 18-year-old Linden woman who was killed 10 years ago, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Linden Police Chief David Hart jointly announced July 7.

At 11:55 p.m. on July 9, 2012, the Linden police were called to the 500 block of Hussa Street following reports of an argument and gunfire, said Daniel. When they arrived, officers discovered 18-year-old Amber Duncan-Wilson dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Members of the task force and Linden Police Department learned that Duncan-Wilson was walking from a local Dunkin’ Donuts with a friend when she was approached and robbed. During the robbery, words were exchanged, and the young woman, who had graduated from Linden High School just days earlier, was shot.

Daniel described Duncan-Wilson as “a young, ambitious woman, who had a meaningful life ahead of her. Sadly, that life was senselessly lost at such a young age, and we remain as firmly committed today as we did 10 years ago in finding this cold-blooded killer and in bringing justice for her and her loved ones.”

Investigators continue to seek leads and ask for the public’s help in obtaining any information that could assist in solving this case. Members of the public are urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sgt. Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542. Further, anyone with information regarding the shooting may anonymously send in tips to Union County Crime Stoppers at 908-654-8477 or at www.uctip.org. Providers of information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the death of Duncan-Wilson are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.