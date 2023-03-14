Former Linden resident celebrates his 102nd birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWTON, MA — 2Life Communities resident Phil Schwartz celebrated his 102nd birthday last month at 2Life’s Coleman House campus in Newton, Mass. Schwartz served in World War II for four years, fighting in North Africa and Italy. Originally from Linden, Schwartz was married for 71 years before his wife, Miriam, died in 2012. Schwartz is still very involved in numerous programs and activities at 2Life and is still curious about technology – he has an iPhone and iPad and was one of Coleman House’s first residents to master Zoom.

Photos Courtesy of David Tanklefsky