Elementary engineers from Linden take on renewable energy challenge at NJIT

UNION COUNTY, NJ — A team of young engineers from School No. 1 in Linden recently traveled to the New Jersey Institute of Technology to take part in the eSTEM Challenge, a design competition in which elementary school students design and build machines that use renewable energy.

The challenge day, Monday, March 14, was the culmination of seven weeks of work in which five students used the engineering design process to create a wind-powered vehicle out of household items. On the day of the challenge, the students demonstrated their device and gave an oral presentation.

The team comprised fifth-graders Jasen Julian Jean, Tiago Jimenez, Scarlet Munoz, Eddie Oliveira and Aminah Turner. They were coached by acting Principal Michael Walters and technology teacher Kimberly Bachmann.

“It was an honor and pleasure helping guide them through this process,” Bachmann said. “This was our first competition, and they rocked it! I was so proud. The whole experience opened their eyes to what their future could look like in the area of engineering and even a glimpse at what college life is like.”

The School No. 1 team placed 18th out of the 30 schools in the competition, and fifth among traditional public schools.

“Not bad for our first competition,” Walters said. “Hopefully, this experience has shown our students that they are among some of the most talented young minds in New Jersey. I am very proud of our eSTEM team. They represented our district and the entire School No. 1 community with true excellence.”

Walters said it was a great opportunity for the students to use their creativity and problem-solving skills.

“Spending the day on the New Jersey Institute of Technology campus was a tremendous opportunity for our students to be a part of a college community. I think they were impressed with the facilities and the campus itself.”

In addition to the demonstration and oral presentation, students were required to keep a logbook of their engineering work and to compete in a game show–style question-and-answer challenge about wind energy.

“Each student played a part in the eSTEM Challenge and truly worked as a team,” Walters said, “These five individuals are School No. 1 leaders and have very bright futures ahead of them.”

Photos Courtesy of Gary Miller