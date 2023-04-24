Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop to be offered

LINDEN, NJ — Mystic Vision Players invites your children to spend their summer living and learning the love of theater at an affordable cost.

The Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop is a six-week summer program for children ages 8-14 offering expert theater education by New Jersey-certified teachers for everyone from the novice to the seasoned performer. Students will learn the ins and outs of musical theater from singing, acting and dancing to sets, props and makeup as they work on this musical theater.

The workshop runs from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, Aug. 4, Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The director is Howard Whitmore, the musical director is Kristen LaForge, the choreographers are Tiajah Elliott and Marisa Brady, the stage manager is Lorelle Lane, the assistant director is Alex Power and the program coordinator is Barbara Brady.

For more information about the MVP Children’s Summer Theatre Workshop, email [email protected]

Registration costs $500. Mail completed registration forms and checks/money orders payable to “Mystic Vision Players” to Mystic Vision Players CSTW, 11 Ridge Road, Clark 07066, Attn: Barbara Greco-Brady, by Monday, June 19.