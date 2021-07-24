Linden First hosts successful job fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Linden First, with support from Mayor Derek Armstead, the City Council and the Department of Economic Development, was able to attract a variety of local companies that are actively seeking qualified candidates to fill many available positions to its job fair on Friday, July 2.

Approximately 24 employers interviewed area residents, 18 from Linden, who were eager to return to the job market. Many employers are seeking to fill spots vacated due to the onset of the pandemic. Many former workers found it more convenient to stay home, either because of child care issues or because of generous stimulus support and the extension of unemployment benefits.

The companies in attendance included Amazon, Farmland Fresh Dairies, Hampton Inn–Linden, OnTime Medical Transportation in Roselle, Cintas, Swissport, FedEx, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, the Advantage Co., Worldwide Flight Services, the Gateway Family YMCA Elizabeth branch, the local recruiting branch for the Army, and BK Lobster, a new minority-owned restaurant looking to open their doors in Linden next month.

The majority of the companies present were grateful to Linden First and Armstead for making this in-person career fair possible. “It’s been a challenge assessing qualified candidates on a virtual basis,” many representatives stated. “It’s always best to get a good sense of a person’s qualifications in person.”

Photos Courtesy of Nicole D. Wigfall