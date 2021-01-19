Linden Board of Education welcomes three new members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Board of Education swore in three new members at its annual organization meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Samuel De La Cruz Jr., Jennifer Flemming and Malaysia Thomas were sworn in to three-year terms. All were elected on Nov. 2.

The new board chose Doris Johnson as its president. Carlos Rivas was chosen as vice president.

“The seeds we plant are watered by working together,” Johnson said. “I’m very happy to be appointed as president by my fellow board members. It’s about transparency and working together to move our district forward.”

The board voted to set the meeting schedule for 2021, with most regular meetings scheduled for the final Thursday of each month.

Photos Courtesy of Gary Miller