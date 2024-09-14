Linden student heads to Princeton to continue education

LINDEN, NJ — Precious Opaola recently started school at Princeton University.

She spent two years studying social services at Union College of Union County, NJ. And with the support of the Kaplan Educational Foundation, Opaola will be able to finish at Princeton University. She will be in the Class of 2028.

Opaola grew up in Jersey City and moved to Linden when she was 10.

“I like to call Linden my hometown,” she said.

When it came to academics, Opaola said she wasn’t the strongest student. “I wanted to make my parents proud, but struggled,” she said.

While at Union College of Union County, NJ, Opaola became involved with KEF’s Leadership Program, which helps high-potential, low-income and underrepresented community college students complete their associate’s degree, successfully transfer, and go on to earn a four-year bachelor’s degree at the nation’s most highly selective schools. The program focuses on a holistic approach, providing extensive tutoring, academic advice services, leadership and career training, stipends for living expenses, and other resources and support to help students expand their personal goals and eventually attain leadership roles in their professions and communities.

“(Kaplan Educational Foundation) really saw something in me that I didn’t see within myself at the time,” said Opaola. “They helped cultivate it into something beautiful.”

Opaola didn’t expect to get into Princeton University. She said she had them “low on my list.” When she read her acceptance, she was extremely confused, adding, “That feeling I had made me realize I want to be able to help other people achieve their own academic dreams.”

Valerie Silverman Kerr, who works in public relations for Kaplan Education Foundation, said, “The Kaplan is more than a scholarship, it’s a leadership program. The non-profit helps low-income college community students transfer to universities and become leaders in the community and their profession.”

“I am very grateful for them,” said Opaola.

Living on campus at Princeton is something Opaola said she feels she really needed. “I felt that this is one of the major steps within my self-independence,” she said. “I feel that Princeton is one of the best locations, still close to home but far enough to feel I’m doing it myself. Of course, I miss my family. I’m happy to figure things out myself.”

While Opaola hasn’t declared a major yet, she is interested in anthropology or public and international affairs. She also has a dream to create a nonprofit similar to what Kaplan does, transfer students and provide them with support. “The work they do is unbelievable,” said Opaola.

Life doesn’t come without challenges, of course, and the biggest one for Opaola was her fear of rejection and her lack of experience in taking a risk. “I’m always trying to take the safest route to protect my heart,” she said. “I did take a risk applying to Kaplan. There was something in me that wanted to change that mindset. The fear of rejection was preventing me from aspiring to big things. Support from family and friends has really helped me relearn what rejection is and accept it a lot more.”

During her free time, Opaola likes to visit different cafes in Princeton. She said, “Maman (a cafe and bakery in Princeton) is very chill, very inviting, a great place for me to recuperate from over the week, read a book and unwind.” She also likes hanging out with her friends and values the arts that Princeton has to explore.

Photo Courtesy of Phe Studios