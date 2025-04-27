Linden sees new businesses moving into the city

LINDEN, NJ — The Mayor’s Office expressed a great deal of pleasure regarding these new businesses moving into Linden.

• Five Below – I’m happy to announce another new tenant is coming to Legacy Square, as Five Below has officially signed a lease. We hope they’ll be open for business by the end of the year pending construction timelines.

• Dinosaur Car Wash – The car wash on E St. Georges Avenue has been fully renovated and, as some residents may know, they’re offering great promotions which include a month of free washes. I look forward to attending the ribbon cutting ceremony next weekend.

• Park Plastics Property – After years of deliberation, the Park Plastics redevelopment project is almost complete as the developer begins to acquire the final C of O’s for these long-awaited 82 two-family houses. We have a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, for this project, as I’m glad this project finally nearly finished! Perhaps our council president and 8th Ward councilman are glad to hear that as well!