Linden schools shine spotlight on four students’ academic brilliance

LINDEN, NJ — During the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, Linden Superintendent of Schools Atiya Y. Perkins recognized four exceptional students for their outstanding performance on the spring 2024 NJSLA state assessments in English Language Arts and Mathematics.

“These students exemplify what it means to strive for excellence within education,” said Perkins. “Their hard work, dedication and focus are a testament to their character and their commitment to learning.”

The students, including one who earned a perfect score in English Language Arts, were celebrated for their achievements in their previous grade levels, though they have since advanced to higher grades.

The students recognized included:

• Victoria Quitian, who earned a perfect score in English Language Arts while in eighth grade at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School. She is now a ninth-grader.

• Alexander Chan, who achieved near perfection in mathematics while in seventh grade at Myles J. McManus Middle School. He is now in eighth grade.

• Henry Vidal Hiciano, who excelled in mathematics while in seventh grade at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School. He is now in eighth grade.

• Jeffrey Wilkins, who achieved near perfection in English language arts while in ninth grade at Linden High School. He is now a 10th grader and participates in the Kean Scholars Program, earning college credits while continuing his high school education.

As each student’s name was announced, the room erupted in applause. The students were presented with certificates of recognition and participated in photo opportunities alongside the superintendent, administrators, and board members.

Perkins offered special praise for Wilkins, a standout in the Kean Scholars Program, for excelling in both high school and college-level coursework. She quoted Nelson Mandela, saying, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” to underscore the significance of his achievements.

Perkins also expressed gratitude to the families, teachers and administrators who supported the students. “To the families and educators of these students, your unwavering support is instrumental in their success. It truly takes a village.”

The ceremony concluded with Perkins encouraging the students to continue their pursuit of excellence. “Keep on being true to who you are. Your success reflects the very best of Linden Public Schools.”

By honoring these students for their achievements, the district celebrated not only their academic excellence but also the foundation of support and encouragement that enabled them to thrive. The event underscored Linden’s commitment to fostering a culture of achievement and preparing students for lifelong success.

Photo Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis