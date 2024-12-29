Linden Public Library Craft Club makes tealight snowmen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — Tealight snowmen were the featured craft recently at Linden Public Library’s Craft Club. Twenty adult females gathered, and bonded, during their relaxing craft time.

The Craft Club meets monthly and is led by senior librarian Leanne Manna, who has a bachelor’s degree in history and art history. “I always liked doing arts and crafts,” she said. “I taught myself to crochet as a teenager.”

This was the second year Manna organized the craft club. “It’s a fun program,” she said. “A good opportunity for people to get out and meet other people.”

Yvonne Boyd said she comes because she loves art.

Melissa Stier agreed that she likes crafts and has taken art classes before.

Instead of making a snowman, Nanette Smith went freestyle. “It’s my first time,” she said. “I’m having lots of fun and meeting new people. I don’t get out much.”

Dianna Dertinger was also there for the first time. She thought she should get out at night and do something fun. She plans on keeping her snowman craft on display in her house. “If anyone likes it, they can keep it,” she said.

Wanda LaBaire said, “It’s exciting. Do something new, you get to meet your neighbors.” She plans on giving her snowman tealight to a “surprise friend.”

Isabella Gonzalez, who works in the treasury department for the city of Linden, plans on putting her tealight on her desk at work.

Her mom, Janice Gonzalez, said she loves snowmen.

Mindi Kuznaik works for the H.R. department in Linden and said she feels that making the craft at the library gives her a break from work. “This is a relaxing time to be with my friends,” she said. “I love snowmen, too. We come every month. We love Leanne.”

Alana Villahermosa said, “I love being creative and crafty. Isabella and I draw seasonal things on a festive board at work to make people smile. We change the pictures every season or holiday.”

Earlier in the year, Villahermosa said they made sun catchers. “That was my favorite,” she said. “It was my request for the month.”

Dorothy Lallasher is a regular at the library. She said, “I love the library. It’s my favorite place to come. Leanne gives us a lot of projects, trivia and games. She gives us a lot of activities. It’s a great place to come. I belong to the book club.”

Lily Lee is a fairly new resident of Linden, moving to town two years ago.

She said, “The library is fun for me. We bond over the crafts. We have a wonderful librarian. She’s personable (and) makes a person feel welcome.”

To learn more about the Linden Public Library, visit: https://lindenlibrary-nj.gov/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta