Linden Public Library announces adult programs for October

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library has announced the lineup of adult programs for October.

• Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. – Movie: “Brain’s Song,” 1971; G; 1 hour 14 minutes;

• Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m. – Book Club: “Nosy Neighbors,” by Freya Sampson;

• Monday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Beginner Computer Class, registration required;

• Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. – Beginner Computer Class, registration required;

• Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. – De-Stress Fest;

• Thursday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. – Voter Registration Assistance;

• Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. – So, You Want to be a Writer Workshop;

• Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. – Author Talk: Matt Hahn on Animated Classic Universal Monsters;

• Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. – Adult Craft Club, wooden pumpkin painting, registration required;

• Thursday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon – Open Technology Question Time;

• Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. – Know Your Rights for Seniors, presented by NJ Division on Civil Rights;

• Monday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Advanced Beginner Computer Class, registration required;

• Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. – Halloween Trivia;

• Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 8 p.m. – Open Technology Question Time;

• Thursday, Oct. 24, Project B.E.S.T. Visions Screening, registration required;

• Friday, Oct. 25, at 2:30 p.m. – Halloween Book Bingo;

• Monday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4 p.m. – Open Technology Question Time; and

• Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. – New Jersey Paranormal Lecture;

• Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. – Ballots and Bites presented by AARP.

In addition to these, movies will be Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Project Healthy Bones will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Chair Yoga will be every Friday at 10 a.m.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. To register, call 908-298-3830 or email [email protected]. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov. Like on Facebook and follow on Instagram.