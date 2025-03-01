Linden Public Library announces adult programs for March 2025

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library has announced the lineup of adult programs for March.

• Wednesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m., De-Stress Fest – Come for a relaxing evening with coloring, music, puzzles, games, snacks and more.

• Tuesday, March 18, at 7 p.m., Trivia – Come test your knowledge and win prizes with a game of trivia.

• Wednesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m., Adult Craft Club: Memo Board – Join to create your own memo board. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

• Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m., Morning Makers Craft Club: Memo Board – Join to create your own memo board. All materials will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required.

• Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m., Shuffleboard Showdown – Join for an exciting shuffleboard competition. Prizes will be given to the winners.

• Thursday, March 27, Project B.E.S.T. Vision Screening – Registration required; call 908-298-3830 to register.

In addition to these, movies will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For the full listing of movies, visit the website or call. Project Healthy Bones will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Chair Yoga every Friday at 10 a.m.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended. To register, call 908-298-3830 or email [email protected]. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.