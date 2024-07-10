Linden Public Library announces adult programs for July

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Public Library is pleased to announce our special programs for July:

• Tuesday, July 16, at 7 p.m. – Author Talk with Sheila D. Hairston;

• Friday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m. – Beach Reads Bingo;

• Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. – General Knowledge Trivia;

• Wednesdays, July 24 and July 31, at 6:30 p.m. – Dungeons and Dragons for Beginners; and

• Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. – Escape Room: Library Edition.

These programs are part of our Adult Summer Reading program, which began on Monday, June 17, and runs through Friday, Aug. 23. Attend programs, read books and use digital resources for a chance to win the Summer Reading raffle. In addition to these, there will continue to be regular monthly programs, such as De-Stress Fest on Wednesday, July 10, and Adult Craft Club on Wednesday, July 17. Movies will be shown every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. Project Healthy Bones will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Chair Yoga every Friday at 10 a.m.

All programs are presented free of charge. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. To register, call 908-298-3830 or email [email protected]. For more information on these or other programs, call or visit the website at LindenLibrary-NJ.gov.