Linden Police Department recognized as an NJSACOP Accredited Agency

LINDEN, NJ — Linden Mayor Derek Armstead and Police Chief David Hart announced on Wednesday, March 19, that the Linden Police Department has earned accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

NJSACOP Accreditation Program Director Harry J. Delgado attended the City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 18, and presented the department with its first ever accreditation certificate.

During his remarks, Delgado praised the leadership of Hart through the accreditation process. “Under the leadership of Chief Hart, a high level of competence, leadership and professionalism is evident within the agency. Leading a large police department through this rigorous process, despite the many challenges in law enforcement today – budgets, manpower and emerging technologies – and to have no issues found is simply remarkable!”

The NJSACOP Accreditation Program is a nationally-certified program designed to enhance professionalism and transparency in the state’s public safety system. To earn accreditation, agencies must demonstrate compliance with 112 professional standards that reflect the best practices for law enforcement in the state of New Jersey. The process includes a comprehensive self-analysis of agency policy and operations that culminates with an independent, on-site audit conducted by a team of assessors.

“This accreditation stands as a powerful testament to the enduring hard work and professionalism that have defined our police department, both since and prior to my taking office,” said Armstead.

Attaining and maintaining an accreditation is an ongoing commitment; only 54% of police departments statewide achieve accreditation status, and this achievement demonstrates a commitment by the entire department, governing body and citizens to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in law enforcement.

“This is a very proud day for the Linden Police Department,” said Hart. “This accreditation recognizes the incredible efforts our men and women take each and every day to serve our community with honor, pride, and professionalism.”

Hart specifically thanked Sgt. Leon Pastor, who served as the department’s accreditation manager, as well as Armstead and the members of the Linden City Council, whose continued support of the Police Department and our initiatives were instrumental in this achievement.

Photo Courtesy of Capt. Christopher Guenther