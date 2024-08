LINDEN, NJ — Seventy-five-year-old Alfred Mohammed received his master’s degree in liberal arts from the University of Chicago. The 4th Ward city councilmember has been an advocate of education, social justice and health equity for decades.

“I am humbled to have accomplished this milestone achievement,” he said. “However, this proves that education is very important, regardless of age, place or station. Keep climbing and keep succeeding.”

Photo Courtesy of Marc Rutledge