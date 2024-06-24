Linden Chamber hosts Scholarship and Business of the Year Awards Dinner

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LINDEN, NJ — The Linden Chamber Division of Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its 23rd annual Scholarship and Business of the Year Awards Dinner. The event was celebrated at Ill Amici Ristorante in Linden.

Chamber Chairwoman Janet Miller was awarded “Person of the Year.”

Hampton Inn of Linden and Broadway Strong Fitness were awarded Business of the Year.

A Special Recognition Award went to Rebecca Kerins-Tattoli.

Erica Hernandez, Julie Louissant, Cristian Mederios and Aryanna Muniz received $1,500 scholarships. Jorge Diggs and Molly McDonald received $1,200 scholarships.

During cocktail hour, LHS Touring Choir presented several song and dance numbers. Abigail Armstead, daughter of Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, had an outstanding solo performance, singing “Baby One More Time.”

Mayor Armstead offered opening greetings and congratulated the honorees. He said, “You all have made it so easy for me to be a mayor. God bless you all.”

Terry Armstrong, senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions at Elberon Development Group, also delivered opening greetings. After congratulating all honorees, he said, “I want to congratulate Janet. We would not be here tonight without Janet. It’s been a pleasure getting to know Janet.”

Cathy Montella, director of sales, at Hampton Inn, accepted the award for Business of the Year. She thanked their general manager, Derrick Blount, and the team who are very successful in running the property and giving back to the area.

Wali Broadway, owner of Broadway Strong Fitness, said, “Every day, I wake up with a burning urge that I can help everyone in the world. I don’t want to reinvent the wheel. I just want to show you it can run a lot smoother.”

On accepting the award for Person of the Year, Miller said, “I am humbled to accept this award.” Miller has been a dedicated chairwoman of the Linden Chamber of Commerce for the past 16 years and is soon to be the president of the Linden Industrial Association. She has been very active in a number of Union County organizations, including serving on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and St. Joseph Social Service Center Business Council.

Mayor Armstead presented the Special Recognition award to Kerins-Tattoli. He said, “I couldn’t have been nearly a successful mayor without that woman right here. She operates at a different level. I love her like a sister. Rebecca is the greatest thing since sliced bread.”

Accepting the award, Kerins-Tattoli said, “I am proud of what I’ve done. I’m proud of this community. Mayor Derek has been a guiding light for this community.”

Kerins-Tattoli is a lifelong resident of Linden, whose family dates back to 1854, and resided in the neighborhood between the former General Motors and Merck and Company. This area was her family’s farm. These streets are named after her great-grandparents, Rebecca and Hampden Smith. Kerins-Tattoli went through the Linden School System and is a 1972 graduate. She went on to work for the federal government at the end of the Vietnam war and went back to school to get an associate in business at the Taylor Business Institute.

After graduating she went to work for the United Nation in Rome. When she returned home, Kerins-Tattoli worked with Federal Express. She is now the confidential secretary to Mayor Armstead; secretary/treasurer to the Linden Economic Development Company.

To learn more about the Linden Division of the Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce visit: https://www.elizabethchamber.com/about-us/linden/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta