Linden awarded pedestrian safety grant: Safer drivers save lives

LINDEN, NJ — The city of Linden and the Linden Police Department announced that they have been awarded a year-long, federally-funded grant focused on improving pedestrian safety. The $20,000 grant, administered through the New Jersey Department of Highway Transportation and Safety, supplements and supports the department’s educational and enforcement efforts throughout the year.

In New Jersey, drivers are required to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and yield to pedestrians walking outside of a crosswalk. Drivers are also advised to slow down and be alert for pedestrians; the risk of death for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 23 mph is 10%, but jumps to near 50% if the vehicle is traveling at 40 mph.

“Walking is one of the best things you can do for your mental and physical health, and for the environment,” said Police Chief David Hart. “In Linden, we are committed to keeping our pedestrians safe on the sidewalks and while crossing the street – anywhere that people walk, bike or roll they should be able to do so without fear or stress. We urge drivers to take the time to look out for pedestrians, slow down, and incorporate pedestrian awareness into their driving routines.”

Despite a nationwide decline in highway fatalities last year, pedestrian fatalities across New Jersey surged 30%. Two hundred and twenty-two pedestrians lost their lives in vehicle crashes, the most since 1968.

For more information about pedestrian safety, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.