Linden announces grand opening of N4SF Linden Homeownership Center

LINDEN, NJ — Mayor Derek Armstead has announced the grand opening of the N4SF Linden Homeownership Center, a groundbreaking collaboration between the city and Neighborhoods For a Sustainable Future. This innovative center is set to revolutionize homeownership opportunities, particularly for low to moderate-income families, within the city of Linden.

The grand opening will take place on Wednesday, July 17, at noon, at the Linden Homeownership Center, 1120 St. George Ave. Neighborhoods for a Sustainable Future is committed to addressing contemporary challenges through sustainable development, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to create inclusive, resilient communities that leave no one behind.

The N4SF Linden Homeownership Center represents a significant leap forward in this mission. With a specific focus on empowering low to moderate-income families. The center will serve as a crucial resource hub, providing tailored support to ensure that Linden residents have opportunities to purchase homes in our community.

Armstead emphasized the importance of this initiative when he said, “The opening of the N4SF Linden Homeownership Center underscores our commitment to ensuring that all residents of Linden have the opportunity to become homeowners right here in our city. By prioritizing support for low to moderate-income families, we are breaking down barriers to homeownership and building a more inclusive and prosperous community for everyone.

“The office of N4SF will be working in conjunction with my office as we develop Linden’s workforce housing program to address the state’s plan to overhaul the Fair Housing Act.”

The center will offer a comprehensive range of services and programs designed to support aspiring homeowners, including financial assistance, educational workshops and access to affordable housing options within Linden. By providing targeted support, the center aims to empower individuals and families to achieve their dream of homeownership while strengthening the fabric of the community.

“We are thrilled to partner with the city of Linden to establish the N4SF Linden Homeownership Center,” said a spokesperson for N4SF. “By focusing on the needs of low to moderate-income families, we can ensure that more residents of Linden have the opportunity to put down roots and build brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

The opening of the N4SF Linden Homeownership Center represents a significant step forward in the journey towards sustainable development and community empowerment in Linden. Through collaborative efforts and a shared commitment to the SDGs, the city and N4SF are laying the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all residents of Linden.