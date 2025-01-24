Library offers events in January and February

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Springfield Free Public Library, 66 Mountain Ave., Springfield, will offer the following events in January:

Chair Yoga, Friday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m.: Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by the popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris, in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT09

This program is made possible by a generous donation from the Friends of the Springfield Free Public Library. Participation is free and all are welcome.

The Kootz in Concert, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m.: For 20 years “The Kootz” have delivered classic ’60s through ’90s pop, rock, and rhythm and blues music. Clients include private and municipal venues covering the Tri-state area and beyond. The band performs more than 280 shows annually and were featured twice on News-12’s “Spotlight New Jersey” program. In addition, 7,500 copies of the band’s two commercially available compact discs have been sold.

Previous performances are available on Youtube and Facebook: check out the band’s website at https://www.thekootz.com/! This program is open to all members of the public with no registration required.

Warm it Up with Winter Yoga, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.: Join Caitlin Lowe as she guides you through a four-week yoga series. Each class will include movement, mindfulness and breathwork to help lift your spirits during the winter months. This welcoming open-level yoga class is perfect for students of varying abilities. Explore a variety of postures with options for modification. Expect a mindful approach with attention to breath and body awareness.

Bring a yoga mat and a bath or beach towel. Sign up here to reserve your spot: https://tinyurl.com/warmitupwinteryoga.

Lunchtime Film: The Zone of Interest, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at noon: Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife strive to build their lives together in a house beside the camp. Oscar winner for Best International Film. Starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Hüller and Johann Karthaus; 107 minutes. Rated PG-13. Stop by or call 973-376-4930 for more information. Participation is free and open to the general public.

Library Chef Presents: Heart-Healthy Cooking Techniques, Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.: Want to cook for a healthier heart? Discover simple techniques like grilling and steaming, and learn to use fresh herbs and spices to enhance your meals! Simply log in or create an account at app.librarychef.com to secure your spot in this delicious class!

Warm it Up with Winter Yoga, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m.: Join Caitlin Lowe as she guides you through a four-week yoga series. Each class will include movement, mindfulness and breathwork to help lift your spirits during the winter months. This welcoming open-level yoga class is perfect for students of varying abilities. Explore a variety of postures with options for modification. Expect a mindful approach with attention to breath and body awareness.

Bring a yoga mat and a bath or beach towel. Sign up here to reserve your spot: https://tinyurl.com/warmitupwinteryoga

Chair Yoga, Friday, Feb. 7, at 12:30 p.m.: Each class offers the benefits of traditional yoga with guided relaxation, breath work, seated stretching/poses and standing stretching/poses. These will be taught by the popular yoga instructor, Tamara Tsoutsouris, in the Donald B. Palmer Museum. Patrons who would like to attend remotely may do so via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88605695827?pwd=amJ3cTgxZ0FtcUNKMi96MkdDV0dmQT09

Jersey Boys and Jersey Girls: Music Born in the Garden State, Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.: Celebrate New Jersey’s rich musical heritage as pianist and vocalist Jay Daniels presents “Jersey Boys and Jersey Girls: Music Born in the Garden State.” It’s a concert that pays homage to legendary artists who called the Garden State home. From Frank Sinatra’s iconic “My Way,” to Whitney Houston’s lively “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Dionne Warwick’s timeless “Walk on By” and Bruce Springsteen’s classic “Hungry Heart,” Daniels reimagines these beloved songs with a fresh, jazz-inspired twist. Each performance offers a new perspective on the melodies that have shaped generations. This program is free and open to all members of the general public and registration is not required.

Library Chef Presents: Mediterranean Pan-Seared Salmon, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m.: Join to learn how to create a flavorful Mediterranean-style salmon with tasty herbs and a colorful salad. Perfect for all skill levels. Simply log in or create an account at app.librarychef.com to secure your spot in this delicious class.