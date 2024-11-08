Library hosts a FunN-Tastic Halloween Magic Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — It was all things magic on Mischief Night on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Springfield Free Public Library.

David FunN, from Long Island, presented his amazing FunN-Tastic Halloween Magic Show. It was his first time at The Springfield Free Public Library.

From making red balls and pumpkins disappear, to flowers appearing in an empty planter, FunN’s show delighted an audience of nearly 50 children and parents. But the real star of the evening was a live bunny named Neal who appeared from out of nowhere, showing up in a cozy little black box.

In addition to magic, FunN made the children giggle as he sat on a whoopie cushion and told jokes. He also played a game with symbols of the Halloween holiday. During a card trick, FunN said, “My favorite card is a library card. The library has so many wonderful things for you.”

There were plenty of opportunities for audience participation for the kids. And those who joined in and assisted with tricks were given bracelets. Many were so excited they just couldn’t sit still. They jumped around in glee, as FunN entertained during his upbeat, fast-paced show.

At the end of the show, FunN allowed the children to come to the stage to pet the live bunny Neal.

FunN has been practicing magic for More than 25 years. His journey began when he was a little boy. He said he couldn’t speak well and went to a speech therapist “who was tremendous.” But he was still shy and saw magic as a way to connect.

The full-time magician does 300 shows a year, traveling throughout the country and Canada. He’s had no formal training, but goes to entertainment conferences every year. “The tricks are the least part,” he said. “The magic has to be decent, but kids are there to have fun.”

FunN says his real inspiration is Walt Disney. “He always wanted to give value,” said FunN. “I really love Disney World.” When FunN isn’t performing, he spends his free time watching magic videos and Disney videos.

Library Director Christine Brandenburg noted that they will be having more large events. She said, “We are trying to provide interactive seasonal activities for parents and kids in Springfield. Check our book collection while here.”

The next special program at the Springfield Free Public Library will be “No Bones About It.” On Friday, Nov. 29, Jenkinson’s Aquarium will be coming to the library, offering a touch tank. The program is suited for ages 5 and older; younger than 10 with an adult. For more information, call the Springfield Free Public Library at 973-376-4930 or visit: https://www.sfplnj.org/.

To learn more about David FunN, visit: https://davidfunn.com/.

Photos By Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta