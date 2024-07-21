Library entertains with Reading Kick-Off and Flip Flop Canvas Painting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Summertime fun was in full force at Springfield Free Public Library.

Two simultaneous events happened recently, which truly brought out the essence of sunshine. In one room, there was the Summer Reading Kick-Off party, with a Ron Albanese concert. In another, Calming Crafts for Tweens Thru Adults: Summer Flip Flop Canvas Painting was presented.

Albanese, who is a parent, teacher, children’s educator and musician, said it was his 25th summer performing at the Springfield Library, “rockin’ and rollin’ with kids and families.” His rock ‘n’ roll “teachin’ tunes” make children happy as they sing along and dance. Songs in his magical repertoire include “Triangle Tango!” “Surfin’ ABCs!” and “Star Calypso!” Albanese’s number “Sunshine and Good Times!” received more than 20K views on YouTube. And, yes, all his songs officially have an exclamation mark in the titles — illustrating the bouncy enthusiasm in Albanese’s charming personality and dynamic performance. Even the parents were having a blast.

While Albanese’s show was on fire, there was a more chill and tranquil, yet equally fun event going on a few rooms down. Lynn Schwartz of Art Experience NJ was leading a painting class. The project was painting flip flops on a beach, though attendees had the option of going their own way in creativity.

“They’re doing great,” she said. “It’s a calming environment.”

Bonnie Lafazan, adult assistant director, said, “It’s an opportunity for teens and adults. A calming night out to be creative with other members of the community.”

Sigal Septon, of Springfield, was there with her 13-year-old daughter, Jamie. She said, “We love painting. I usually paint for fun. We were in the mood for something new.”

Sonia Debarbieri, of Springfield, was with her 11-year-old daughter, Giovanna. She said, “I’m having fun painting, getting away from the heat. It’s a fun activity to share together. I’ve never taken art classes, other than in high school.”

Anaaya, 11, said, “I like painting. It’s fun. I painted before. It’s relaxing.”

Christine Brandenburg, head of youth services, said they are continuing the Summer Reading for children and adults, with chances to win prizes, throughout the summer. For kindergarten through fifth grade, there’s a novelty prize. For sixth through 12th grades, teens and adults, there is the opportunity to win local gift cards. There’s also a grand prize for adults, which Bradenburg calls “cozy reading gifts.” It includes book bundles, candles and tea.

The 2024 Adult Summer Reading Challenge, Bookish Bingo, invites readers to complete various tasks from a Bingo Board. These include reading a book published in the year you were born; reading a book set in a different country; and attending a library program at Springfield Free Public Library.

To learn more about the Springfield Free Public Library, visit: https://www.sfplnj.org/about/staff-contact.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta