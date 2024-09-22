Lederhosen and lagers: Oktoberfest comes to Reeves-Reed Arboretum

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum will be putting the “Pub” in “public garden” for its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. Come enjoy the festivities as Reeves-Reed Arboretum transforms into a beer garden for this seasonal fête featuring premium autumnal ales and Bavarian-style bratwurst, pretzels and side dishes provided by Barth’s Market, known for their old-world German dishes.

Sponsored by Peerless Beverage Company and Bath’s Market, there will also be a live five-piece German band and fun lawn games to set the mood for this lively garden party. Oktoberfest attire and dancing are highly encouraged.

Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for Reeves-Reed Arboretum as it celebrates its 50th year as a public garden and educational resource in the local community. This 13.5-acre historic site features botanical gardens, a woodland forest with walking trails, abundant educational programs, and community events. This hidden gem is also free and open to the public seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“This event is so much fun,” said Jackie Kondel, executive director of Reeves-Reed Arboretum. “The gardens are gorgeous this time of year and the live music and delicious fare puts everyone in a great mood. Last year, our attendees could not stop dancing! So get out your lederhosen or dirndl and come celebrate and support the arboretum, as we celebrate 50 years of inspiring and educating the community through nature with this joyful autumn festival.”

Admission to the arboretum’s fundraiser includes bottomless beer and German fare. You must be 21 or older to attend. Registration in advance is highly recommended, as attendance will be limited. So sign up early and don’t miss out.

For ticket details and to register, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org and help support this hidden horticultural gem and the only arboretum in Union County. For more information, contact [email protected]. Interested in being a sponsor? Contact Executive Director Jackie Kondel at [email protected]. Reeves-Reed Arboretum is located at 165 Hobart Ave., Summit.

Photos Courtesy of Doreen Schindler