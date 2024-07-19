Led Zep tribute and food trucks rock Union’s July Summer Concert Series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Four Sticks, a Led Zeppelin tribute act, was the first of the Summer Concert Series at F. Edward Biertuempfel Memorial Park. Paired with a great offering of food options from vendors, it made for an excellent summer evening.

The band is made up of Tom Major on drums, Nunzio Signore on guitar, Kevin Humphris on bass and keyboards, and Ron Iglesias on vocals. Four members, just like the original band. Their sound was authentic, re-creating the heavy metal, blues rock dynamic of Led Zeppelin. They performed hits such as “Over the Hills and Far Away,” “The Ocean,” “Moby Dick” and the live version of “Whole Lotta Love.”

After the finale, they were met with a standing ovation.

Iglesias said he was a Led Zeppelin fan early on. He said he stole “Led Zeppelin II” from his parents’ CD collection. “They did everything,” he said. “There was a variety in their music. They had folk, blues and funky prog-rock songs.”

Iglesias is a new member of Four Sticks, named after another great Led Zeppelin song. He’s been with the band since late November 2023. Originally from Bayonne, he’s now living in Carteret. He’s been singing for about 15 years and sang for the metal act Toxik, with whom he’s toured North America and Europe.

Major has been passionate about drums his entire life. He founded Four Sticks while living in New York City. They played to sold-out crowds at The Rock n Roll Café.

Humphris has been playing bass since the age of 12 and playing professionally in venues such as the Stone Pony and The Bitter End by age 13. He’s toured the country with members of Boston and Survivor.

Signore has spent the last 30 years as a session guitarist in New York City. He’s worked with acts such as Billy Squier, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Taylor Dayne, Brian McKnight and Bo Diddley.

“I never saw them before,” said Christine Bierilo, of Union. “They’re very realistic. He moves just like Robert Plant.” Bierilo saw Led Zeppelin in 1975 and said that, although nobody will match Robert Plant, Four Sticks is her favorite Led Zeppelin cover band.

Jason Izen, of South Orange, is a dancer known as “The Human Dreidel.” He was dancing solo during the show. “I’m definitely a Led Zeppelin fan,” he said. “They’re really good.”

William Reyes, assistant township administrator, said, “This is a great way to bring out folks. Residents enjoy great music and all the vendors. Listening to a Led Zeppelin cover band as the sun is going down is nice and summery. Every year, we get together an eclectic group of bands. We work hard to have different genres.”

Johnny Protopapas, manager of Latin Bites, offers Puerto Rican and Cuban fusion food, including a 14-inch sandwich that was cooked for 12 hours. “Great turn out tonight,” he said. “It’s kind of hot. Great music, I’m into Zeppelin.” Protopapas said he supports all the other food trucks. “I love everybody,” he said. “We’re a family.”

David Gray of Gray’s Area Grille offers smoked barbecue, smoked beef and brisket – Texas style. He said the members of Four Sticks ate at his food truck. “I like good music and nice crowds,” he said.

Peter Ferreyra of the Box Mobile Catering said he offers Argentina-inspired sandwiches and tacos. “Sandwiches are light,” he said. “For any day of the year.” Ferreyra said he thinks it’s a good idea having both the live music and the food trucks together because people stay a little longer. (Four Sticks” sounds good to me.”

Marsha Arrington of Green Dog Mobile also loved the music and said, “I love all music. My musician daughter taught me to listen to every instrument.”

Paige, 11, said, “I liked the music and danced a little.”

Courney, 9, said, “I liked the drummer.” She also loved the food trucks. “The Mac n Cheese was delicious,” she said.

Her mom, Kay Lavrore, who just purchased a home in Union, said the show could have been longer. “I do love Union,” she said.

To learn more about Four Sticks, visit: https://www.four-sticks.com/.

To learn more about Union Township’s Annual Summer Concert Series, visit: https://www.uniontownship.com/922/Annual-Summer-Concert-Series.