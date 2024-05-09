Learning by creating ooblecks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — To celebrate the culmination of Read Across America Week on Friday, March 8, Kristine Gaglio’s kindergarten class at Franklin Elementary School embraced the wonder of science through a captivating exploration of slime.

The young learners participated in a hands-on experiment, creating oobleck – a fascinating non-Newtonian fluid made from cornstarch and water. Oobleck exhibits unique properties, acting the same as a liquid when poured slowly but solidifying when pressure is applied.

This engaging activity served as a delightful capstone to Read Across America Week, a national initiative encouraging literacy development. By incorporating science into the celebration, Gaglio’s class fostered a love of learning through exploration and discovery.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lampert