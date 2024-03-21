Learn more about summer camp at the Gateway Family YMCA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — It’s never too early to begin thinking about summer camp and researching the best opportunities for your child to thrive. The Gateway Family YMCA understands the unique needs of children and families, providing transformational Summer Camp experiences for hundreds of children throughout Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County each year. Learn more about summer day camp at The Gateway Family YMCA this spring at YMCA summer camp parent information sessions.

Hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Ave., Elizabeth; Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Ave., Union; and Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving St., Rahway, summer camp parent information sessions are scheduled on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, from noon to 2 p.m.; and Thursday, May 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Parents are invited to join YMCA camp directors for tips on getting the most out of your child’s camp experience, transition from school to camp, summer safety and fun. Advance registration is optional, with additional information available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

“Kids need to feel both physically and emotionally safe to be comfortable, reach their full potential and thrive. When you drop your child off at The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Day Camp, parents can rest assured that their total well-being will be nurtured and supported by our caring Y staff team role models. We are committed to ensuring that their experience exceeds all expectations,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.

At Y Summer Day Camp, children can develop skills and self-confidence, make new friendships, and gain a sense of belonging — all while having tons of fun. From games and sports to arts and crafts to outdoor adventures to STEAM and academic enrichment, a Y Summer Day Camp experience offers children the chance to learn new things and enjoy new adventures.

The Gateway Family YMCA began registration for YMCA Summer Day Camp in January at all branches. Camp is available in one-week sessions for pre-kindergarten/age 3 through sixth grade. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and parents are reminded to register early.

For more information on Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org/day-camp or contact The Gateway Family YMCA Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622 or Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057.

