Multilingual Learners Welcome Center launches amid growing need for immigrant supportgrowing

LINDEN, NJ — On Friday, Nov. 15, Linden Public Schools marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its Multilingual Learners Welcome Center, a first-of-its-kind facility in Union County designed to support the district’s growing multilingual student population.

Located at 100 Edgewood Road, the center is set to serve more than 1,300 multilingual students – an increase from approximately 500 in 2019 – offering vital resources to newcomers seeking both educational and social support.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the center was formally inaugurated with the snip of a ceremonial ribbon, greeted by cheers from district administrators, board members, city and county officials, educators, students and community leaders.

Superintendent Atiya Y. Perkins underscored the event’s significance: “This center will be a hub for our students, their families and the district to ensure that they are getting what they need from the moment they arrive.”

Speakers highlighted the center’s importance, framing it as a bold declaration of inclusivity amid national debates on immigration.

NJEA Secretary-Treasurer Petal Robertson captured this sentiment: “Just the fact that you call this a Welcome Center at a time when immigrants have not been made to feel welcome in this world already demonstrates how powerful Linden is.”

Danie Orelien, director of the district’s Multilingual Learners Department and the visionary behind the center, shared her personal journey as a Haitian immigrant student.

“I remember being that child… not understanding what my teachers were saying,” she said, connecting deeply with attendees. Orelien explained how the center’s comprehensive approach, including partnerships for school supplies and mobile vaccination clinics, supports new families. “We ensured that these services were free… so parents didn’t have to pay, expediting the process for school enrollment.”

The center’s holistic approach integrates health and education, a point emphasized by Patricia Ryans-James, the district’s head nurse with more than 33 years of experience. She recalled how a lack of immunizations initially prevented many students from enrolling.

“When I arrived at Linden Public Schools, I noticed we were getting an influx of students… [but] they weren’t being enrolled because they were lacking immunizations,” she said.

Through partnerships with local clinics and New Jersey Family Care, hundreds of students now receive the necessary vaccinations and health insurance. “Students have to be healthy to be educated and, as nurses, we have to educate them to be healthy,” Ryans-James said.

Aimee Puluso, health officer for the Linden Health Department, further underscored the center’s role as a transdisciplinary hub.

“Public health is about population-level health, not individual health. it’s about groups and trends,” she noted, emphasizing the center’s collaboration with the Union County Immunization Clinic to ensure student access to essential health services. “Now more than ever, we need to work across these disciplines to protect our community,” she said.

Perkins further highlighted the center’s role in promoting communication and unity.

“We are here today because the vision has come alive,” she declared. “Our ultimate goal is to always be able to communicate because that’s the vessel of interaction.” With more than 33 languages spoken in the district, the Welcome Center symbolizes the strength of collective action and innovative thinking.

School Board President Marlene Berghammer and Mayor Derek Armstead praised the center as a reflection of the district’s commitment to inclusion and support. “This center symbolizes our shared commitment to ensuring that every student feels welcomed and equipped to succeed,” Berghammer said.

NJEA President Sean Spiller, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, emphasized the value of partnerships in fostering educational success.

Reflecting on his own experience as a child of Jamaican immigrants, Spiller said, “Having a place where you could go, not just for what you’re going to learn in anatomy class or whatever else, but a space where you can say, ‘How does this even work? How do I support my child?’ – those moments are huge.”

He lauded Linden’s leadership as an example of what a thriving, inclusive community should look like. “While others may be saying they’ll shut doors or control who is in their community, Linden is leading the way, saying, ‘This is what a healthy, robust, thriving community looks like,’” Spiller added.

Robertson’s speech resonated with attendees as she shared a touching story about her niece’s ability to bridge a language gap with a Portuguese-speaking playmate. “They played all day long, because kids understand languages of love. They don’t know separation until we teach it,” she said, commending Linden for creating a space that embodies openness and understanding. “What you have built here in Linden is that safe space where you can transcend language,” she concluded.

The grand opening of the Multilingual Learners Welcome Center was more than just a ribbon-cutting; it was a declaration of Linden’s commitment to creating a nurturing environment where all children feel valued and supported. By addressing academic, social, emotional, and cultural needs, the center stands as a beacon of hope. The stories shared during the event highlighted the powerful impact of community collaboration, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of Linden’s dedication to ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information about the Multilingual Learners Welcome Center and its services, contact Danie Orelien at [email protected] or 908-486-2800, ext. 8029.

Contributed by Michael A. Wattkis, public information officer.

Photos Courtesy of Michael A. Wattkis