Lalah Hathaway to perform on April 12

RAHWAY, NJ — Five-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway shares the record with Beyoncé for the most ‘Best Traditional R&B Performance’ awards won at the Grammys, each holding three. Having been covered by Billboard, VIBE, Essence, NPR and the New York Times, Lalah has also performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, held the number one Adult R&B song of 2016 and was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2021 Oscars.

Hathaway will be performing on Friday, April 12, at 8 p.m., at the Union County Performing Arts Center’s Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway.