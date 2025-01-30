Knights receive medals at wreath-laying ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — New Jersey Society State Color Guard Commander Julian (Jay) Hershey, of Westfield, led the Color Guard for the last time at the 10 Crucial Days – Washington Crossing Wreath-Laying event on Sunday, Dec. 8. Pennsylvania Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard Commander Fred Fonseca, with New Jersey Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard Commander Jay Hershey as his second-in-command, led the combined 11 man color guard units from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. SAR Secretary General Michael Elston brought greetings from SAR President General Darryl Addington. After the wreath-laying ceremony, Hershey presented Color Guard member James Sanford of Springfield with the SAR 250th Silver Medal. More information on the NJSSAR can be found at NJSSAR.org or contact Chris Sands at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Christopher D. Sands