Knights of Columbus hosts 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

CRANFORD, NJ — On Saturday, March 23, the Cranford Knights of Columbus hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance at St. Michael’s School gymnasium with a great group of friends and supporters in attendance. This year, the council honored two of its own as Irishmen of the Year, as well as a member of the Cranford Police Department and a great friend and supporter of the Cranford Fire Department. The Irishmen of the Year are Past Grand Knight Brian Egenton and Brother Knight Rich Pierce, who are recognized for their dedication and support of our Council and the Cranford community. Both of our honorees have made a profound impact with their efforts to make a difference in Cranford, in New Jersey and nationally, with the council and on their own.

The Cranford Police Office of the Year really is Officer Tom Bell, who is a great friend to the council, a brother knight and for his volunteer work with the Cranford PBA and the Kenilworth Knights of Columbus, and as a piper with the Union County Police & Fire Pipes & Drum Corp. Tom has served the people of Cranford for more than 20 years as a police officer, protecting the community honorably and professionally.

Cranford Fire Department honoree Tim Wahl is a Cranford resident and a long-time employee of PSE&G who stepped up and assisted the CFD in a time of need. The Department Rescue Truck has a generator on it that is used and needed for many different calls received by the Department. Wahl volunteered on his own time and fixed the generator, enabling the truck to stay in service and buy some time until a new replacement truck could be ordered, received and placed in service. This involved many hours of repair done on his own time. Wahl is also active in the Cranford Soccer Club, serving as the vice president of operations.

With the proceeds of the dance, the council will donate $4,500 to Homes for Our Troops Inc., which is an organization that builds smart homes for severely disabled post 9-11 veterans and their families. The Cranford Knights of Columbus and all councils here in the United States are dedicated in support of our veterans and first responders always and especially in their time of need.

Since the council’s founding in 1970, the Cranford Knights of Columbus has been a Catholic Men’s Fraternal Organization dedicated to our four core principles: charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Our council supports many worthy charities and civic causes and is committed to being a viable part of our community.

For information about joining the Cranford Council, contact Grand Knight Kevin Cumiskey at 973-390-9327 or visit the website at www.cranfordknights.org.

Photos Courtesy of John J. Doolan