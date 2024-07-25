Knights of Columbus awards scholarships to 17 students

CRANFORD, NJ — The Cranford Knights of Columbus presented scholarships to 17 Cranford high school students in June at St. Michael’s Church. This year, the council distributed almost $19,000 in scholarship monies.

Owen Giblin received the Msgr. Louis Fimiani Memorial Award, Daniel Kennedy received the Christine Bagniewski Memorial Award and Nora Cumiskey received the Irene Shackell Memorial Award.

The other scholarship winners are Wilkin Bauer, Owen Cumiskey, Emily Doyle, John Duggan Goodwin, Lily Patricia Goodwin, Joshua Hunsinger, Reagan Leahey, Angela Marino, Alyson Messina, Alex Muller, Olivia Padovano, James Santulli, Evan Surmay and Aidan Zagarola. The scholarship recipients are pictured with Msgr. Tim Shugrue and Scholarship Committee members, from left, Rick Ferraioli, Wally Shakell, Bob Margherito, Chairperson Ed Bagniewski, Joe Starkey and Joe Stolte.

Not pictured is scholarship recipient Owen Giblin and Scholarship Committee member John Doolan, who is taking the picture.

Photo Courtesy of John Doolan