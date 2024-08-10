Kids Recreation Trust Fund and Greening Union County grant applications are available

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the applications for the 2024 Kids Recreation Trust Fund Grant and Greening Union County Grant are now available online for municipalities to complete and submit.

“These grants are essential for Union County because they allow us to improve playgrounds and other areas where children play,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “By updating recreational facilities, we create safer and more engaging places for children to enjoy, promoting physical activity and social interaction. The Greening Union County initiative also supports our mission by adding more trees, making our parks greener and more inviting for everyone.”

The Kids Recreation Trust Fund allows the Union County Board of County Commissioners to allocate funds in matching grant dollars for the creation, enhancement and/or replacement of recreational facilities for children. In the past, these grants have been able to assist municipalities in installing new playground equipment, resurfacing tennis and basketball courts, and building spray parks, among other renovations and improvements. The Greening Union County Grant allows every tree purchased by a municipality to be matched by Union County, tree for tree, complete with installation by forestry professionals with a one-year maintenance guarantee.

“The Open Space, Recreation & Historic Preservation Trust Fund directly impacts our county residents and their quality of life,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space, Recreation & Historic Preservation Trust Board. “By conserving open space, we protect natural habitats and ensure that future generations can enjoy green areas. Expanding recreational opportunities provides safe and enjoyable spaces for families and children to play and stay active. The Trust Funds ensures that these vital aspects of our community continue to thrive, offering ongoing benefits for all residents.”

Applications can be found on https://ucnj.org/trust-fund-grants. The deadline for submission is Friday, Aug. 30. For more information about the 2024 Kids Recreation Trust Fund Grant and Greening Union County Grant, contact Angelica Cedeno at [email protected].