‘Visions of the Shore’ on display on Boulevard

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard will present “Visions of the Shore,” an exhibit of paintings and photography by multidisciplinary artist and musician Anthony Rodriguez. The show opened Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will remain open through November.

Rodriguez has a bachelor’s degree in illustration and visual communications and a master’s degree in painting and photography. His paintings and photographs have been featured in multiple exhibits throughout New Jersey. He has been the recipient of artist residencies concentrating in painting from I-Park in Connecticut and the Vermont Studio Center in Vermont. Rodriguez is also a guitarist for several New Jersey bands, including The Accelerators and The Remains, to name a few.

Rodriguez said, “My work is influenced by artists I have admired: Picasso — red and blue periods, Hopper, Robert Henri, Gershon Benjamin, and late 19th-century painters, such as Van Gogh and Monet. I’m also influenced by many film genres, such as film noir, which fuel my imagination and influence my work. I’m driven by the need to spill my vision in oil on canvas or panel and show the world what I see.”

All artwork is available for purchase by contacting the artist.

The exhibit is located in the Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard. It is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information, call 908-276-2451.