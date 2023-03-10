Union County Emerald Society hosting St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Union County Emerald Society is hosting a post-parade Irish party on Saturday, March 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Kenilworth Veterans Center, following the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jack Casey Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The entrance fee of $25 includes music, beer, wine, soda, corned beef and hot dogs.

The Union County Emerald Society, a fraternal organization of law enforcement officers and firefighters of Irish descent, has deep roots in the communities of Union County and strives to celebrate Irish heritage and culture while supporting important causes including Project Children and the Union County Baseball League.

For tickets and more information, call 908-447-6375. Tickets are also available at the door.

The Kenilworth Veterans Center is located at 33 South 21st St., Kenilworth.

Photo Courtesy of Jim Lowney