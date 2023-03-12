‘Soup’s On’ to feature favorite soups from local restaurants

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Historical Society will host a soup-tasting event on Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Kenilworth Senior Center, 526 Boulevard. The ever-popular event, “Soup’s On,” will give participants the opportunity to taste a variety of favorite soups from local restaurants and others, including Angelo’s Steakhouse, Boulevard Five72, Caetanos Cucina, Cranford Station House, Kenilworth Diner, Michigan Deli, Opa Grill, Rustic Mill Diner & Pancake House in Cranford and Westfield Diner. Assorted breads and desserts also will be served.

Admission is $12. Parking and entrance to the Senior Center are located at the rear of the building. Advance reservations by Thursday, March 16, are requested, as seating is limited. For information/reservations, call 908-709-0434 or visit Love You More Boutique, 13 N 20th St., Kenilworth, where tickets for the event are being sold.

Proceeds from “Soup’s On” will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center by helping defray building and operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes all levels of the site fully accessible.