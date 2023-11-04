‘Pizzarama’ to celebrate the universal joy of pizza

KENILWORTH, NJ — Participants in “Pizzarama,” a fun-filled, enlightening event to be presented by the Kenilworth Historical Society on Saturday, Nov. 4, will enjoy pizza, view an amazing collection of pizza artifacts and learn interesting facts about the popular Italian dish and its history from Kenilworth’s renowned pizza aficionado, collector and Guinness World Record holder Telina Cuppari.

“Pizzarama,” which will feature the pizza of local pizzerias and other eateries, will be at the Kennedy Room of the Kenilworth Veterans Center, 33 South 21 St., beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pizza, salad, dessert, soda, coffee and tea will be served. There also will be a gift auction, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Admission is $20. Advance reservations are required by Wednesday, Oct. 18, as seating is limited. Attendees younger than 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. For reservations/tickets and further information, call 908-709-0434. Tickets may also be obtained at Love You More floral boutique, 13 North 20th St., Kenilworth.

Cuppari, a Kenilworth resident who is fondly known as “Pizza Girl,” holds the Guinness World Record for having the world’s largest collection of pizza-related items. Cuppari started her collection in 2012 with a red “pizza dress.” From the time she was recognized by Guinness World Records in December 2021 for having 669 pizza items, her collection has grown to more than 750 items, which she plans to showcase in a home-based pizza museum that she is working toward opening.

During her presentation on Saturday, Nov. 4, Cuppari, who has lived abroad, traveled extensively and speaks three languages, will trace the history of pizza; discuss its many varieties and cultural differences; and show pizza-related artifacts from her vast museum-quality collection. She also will review the challenging process of attaining Guinness World Record Holder status. The program is sure to please, for as Cuppari says, “Pizza brings everyone together — we can all agree on pizza!”

Proceeds from “Pizzarama” will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center by helping defray operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes all levels of the site — “living history” museum, exhibition center and cultural arts center — fully accessible to everyone.

Cuppari, by profession, is a talented writer and the editor-publisher of the daily hyperlocal online publication TAPinto Kenilworth. She is also the parent editor and staff writer of the first online beauty magazine, Beauty News NYC. Having lived and worked in six different countries, Cuppari has written for various publications all over the world. She recently authored a children’s book, “The Pizza Palooza Alphabet Book,” which will be released shortly.

Photo Courtesy of Shirley Boyden Maxwell