Musical jazz concert coming to the Kenilworth library

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard, Kenilworth, will host a musical jazz concert with Ellen LaFurn on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. This concert will feature music from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s, plus fun stories about top 10 hits of the era. Ellen LaFurn will be singing with a piano and bass player. To hear a preview of her works, visit ellenlafurn.com/.

To register for this program, call the library at 908-276-2451 and press No. 1 to register for this program. To find out more about services and events, visit kenilworthlibrary.org. The library is accessible to all.