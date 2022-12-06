Molding company awarded proclamations from state and county

KENILWORTH, NJ — The New Jersey state Senate and Assembly have awarded a proclamation to Exothermic Molding Inc. of Kenilworth for its contributions to the community. The proclamation cites the company’s hiring of formerly incarcerated individuals through the Union County Urban League’s Reconnections program. Twenty percent of the Exothermic Molding staff came from reentry programs. In addition, the proclamation recognizes Exothermic Molding as a company that started in modest surroundings and grew to its current size with a state-of-the art facility.

A similar proclamation was issued by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, bestowing the same honor on Exothermic. The company was recently presented with an award for its hiring practices at the Urban League’s gala. One of its Reconnections program hires appeared at the event and accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Exothermic Molding Inc. is a 50-year-old, third generation, family-owned New Jersey company engaged in the specialty-plastics molding business. The company manufactures parts for a variety of markets and provides its employees with a career path to learn and grow on the job.