Kenilworth Public Schools welcomes new director of curriculum

KENILWORTH, NJ — Longtime educator Samantha Heimple recently joined the Kenilworth Public Schools as director of curriculum, instruction and innovation.

Heimple will wear a few hats in her new role. She will work behind the scenes to ensure that classes in Kenilworth schools align with New Jersey Student Learning Standards. This work will bring her side by side with teachers to support classroom-level practices. Heimple will also be responsible for providing high-quality professional development for all the staff in the district.

Heimple is no newcomer to education; she has been in the field for more than 20 years. As a teacher, she has worked with every age range, from infants to college-bound high school students who wanted to go into teaching. Heimple has had leadership roles as an instructional supervisor and a principal.

“I am really looking forward to bringing together all aspects of curriculum work and professional development so that our students can grow and learn in deep and meaningful ways,” said Heimple. “I’m really excited and honored to be a part of Kenilworth school district. I am entering the district at an exciting time, where the focus is being placed on supporting future-ready teaching, learning and innovation.”

Heimple said her goal is to collaborate around new and exciting ideas and initiatives to continue moving the district forward.

“I’m excited to welcome Sam to the Kenilworth community. Sam’s proven track record of improving student achievement and supporting teachers to develop their professional practice will help continue the momentum of Kenilworth schools,” said Superintendent Kyle Arlington.

Photo Courtesy of Sheri Berkery