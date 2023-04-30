Kenilworth Public Schools to offer support through virtual Parent Education Series

KENILWORTH, NJ — Kenilworth Public Schools will host an informational series to promote responsible use of social media and give parents the tools they need to manage children’s technology time.

Lauren Muriello, a licensed psychotherapist and educational speaker, will lead a three-part series on Zoom, culminating in an open question-and-answer session.

“Modern technology adds challenges to the age-old job of parenting. We share parents’ priority of making sure their children are safe online and want to offer practical expert advice,” said Superintendent Kyle Arlington. “We have seen enough social media incidents among students to understand that more work must be done. By strengthening our partnership with parents, we can support smart and safe online behavior at home and in school.”

All three programs in the Parenting Education Series will begin at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

• Tuesday, May 2: “The Impact of Screens and Social Media: Keeping Your Kids Healthy and Safe,”

• Tuesday, May 16: “Parenting Gen Z & Alpha: Raising Critical Thinkers with Healthy Minds” and

• Tuesday, June 6: Open Q&A session with Muriello. Parents will be invited to submit questions before and during the event.

While parents can join whichever sessions they choose, they will likely get the most benefit from attending all three. Muriello will encourage parents to implement strategies she shares in the first two programs and will offer follow-up tips in the final session.

Links will be shared closer to each event on the district’s Facebook page and through emails to parents.