‘Garden Party in Winter’ to feature acclaimed gardening expert

KENILWORTH, NJ — Gardening expert, author, speaker, consultant and radio show host C.L. Fornari of Cape Cod, Mass., will give a virtual tour of her floral, vegetable and fragrance/bird gardens, providing gardening tips along the way, during a “Garden Party in Winter,” to be presented virtually by the Kenilworth Historical Society on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

During the virtual stroll through Fornari’s gardens, participants will have the opportunity, from the comfort of their homes, to view colorful combinations of annuals and perennials; acquire innovative ideas for planters and other containers for porches and decks; gain guidance on growing, preserving, and cooking vegetables; and discover creative ways to have fun with plants.

Participants will receive an electronic link to attend, via Zoom, the virtual program, which will be about 50 minutes long, and a question-and-answer session. They also will be sent a recipe for one of Fornari’s refreshing garden-based cocktails, which can be made with or without alcohol, to enjoy during the garden party; a package of pre-wrapped shortbread cookies; some seed packets; and a program outline that highlights many of Fornari’s plant recommendations and gardening techniques. For information and to register for the program, call 908-709-0434.

A fee is charged. Proceeds will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s Oswald J. Nitschke House, a living-history museum and cultural arts center, by helping to defray operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes all levels of the site fully accessible to everyone.

Fornari is a master gardener and garden consultant. She has authored eight books, including, most recently, “Sand and Soil: Creating Beautiful Gardens on Cape Cod and the Islands,” and numerous articles. Fornari also is a published photographer. She is the host of GardenLine, a call-in talk-radio program, and co-host of the podcast “Plantrama.”

Photo Courtesy of Shirley Boyden Maxwell