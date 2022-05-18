‘Floral Exhibits’ to be presented at Kenilworth Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard presents “Floral Portraits,” an exhibit by photographer Sara Parmigiani on display at the Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard in Kenilworth, through July.

Parmigiani has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s degree in museum studies. She is currently curator at the Fleetwood Museum of Art and Photographica and is employed by the Newark Museum of Art in the collections department. Parmigiani’s photographs have been featured in exhibits throughout Union County.

Parmigiani said one of her favorite artists is Martin Johnson Heade, who painted still life images of tropical flowers. She said she was inspired by his practice of isolating flowers against dark backgrounds and utilizes a similar technique. Parmigiani said she believes “each flower is a work of art in and of itself.”

All artwork is available for purchase.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information, call 908-276-2451.

Photos Courtesy of Kenilworth Public Library