Fire blazes at auto body shop in Kenilworth

KENILWORTH, NJ — On Tuesday, May 30, at 8:22 p.m., Kenilworth police and fire dispatch received an activated smoke alarm coming from Perfection Plus Auto Body, located at 740 Federal Ave. During that same timeframe, dispatch also received 9-1-1 calls reporting what sounded like explosions coming from the business.

Kenilworth police units were the first to arrive on scene, along with Kenilworth Fire Department personnel. Those first arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the business, which also experienced a partial roof collapse. Emergency personnel were able to confirm that the business was vacant and closed for the day at 6 p.m.

There were no reported injuries at the time of this release. Fire units remain on the scene, operating where it is considered under control. Additional fire personnel from surrounding towns, including Roselle Park, Cranford and Garwood, also responded to the scene to assist the Kenilworth Fire Department. Members from the Union County Arson Squad were also on the fire scene to investigate, as per protocol.

Photo Courtesy of Kenilworth Police Department