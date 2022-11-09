David Brearley HS keeps college in focus throughout high school years

KENILWORTH, NJ — Four years may seem like forever to an incoming high school student, but in reality, the time passes in the blink of an eye.

To help students prepare for their not-too-distant future, David Brearley High School hosted a college fair on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the main gym. Representatives from 40 colleges and universities were available to talk with students and provide information on educational opportunities. Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors all attended the morning event.

“This is a great exposure opportunity for our students and can provide inspiration for our high schoolers,” said Jeremy Davies, David Brearley principal. “When they have a conversation with a college representative, reality may set in that they need to focus better on school and formulate a goal for their postsecondary life.”

David Brearley also recently held a series of six workshops, called Freshman College Experience, to nurture a future-focused mindset among the high school’s newest students. Staff members introduced freshmen to concepts such as learning what a grade-point average is and how their transcript develops over time. The students were also given a career inventory test and asked where they envisioned themselves in four and eight years. The workshops were offered to help motivate and inspire the freshman class.

Photo Courtesy of Candy Szymczak