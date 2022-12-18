Cutrona to present exhibit of ‘Fluid Structures’ at Gallery-on-the-Boulevard

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard at the Kenilworth Public Library, 548 Boulevard in Kenilworth, will present “Fluid Structures,” an exhibit of mixed-media artwork by Richard Cutrona. It will contain paintings, drawings and collage. The show will open in January and remain through April 2023.

Cutrona’s art education includes a bachelor’s degree in photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, a master’s degree in visual arts from Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass., and coursework at the Art Students League of New York.

“My work questions the boundaries of human tribalism through a conflation of artistic conventions and motifs,’ said Cutrona. “By utilizing typeforms, architectural elements, facets of mechanical drawing, decorative patterns and calligraphic manipulations, I am able to reference or reject cultural assignments as I work. In doing this, I ask the viewer to question their own preconceived aesthetic bearings. I am heavily influenced by traditional Islamic calligraphy/design, Bauhaus architecture and the graffiti art of the 1980s.”

Cutrona has delivered artist lectures at universities across the United States, including the University of Alaska Anchorage, Eastern Connecticut State University and Fitchburg State University. His work has been exhibited in many solo and group shows at universities and commercial art galleries throughout the United States and Europe. His projects include several short documentary films. He has also curated multiple exhibitions around the country.

All artwork is available for purchase by contacting the artist.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information, call 908-276-2451.

Artists interested in exhibiting their work in 2023 may contact Barbara Wirkus at [email protected]

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Wirkus