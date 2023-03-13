Bus trip to Wind Creek Casino to benefit Nitschke House

KENILWORTH, NJ — The Kenilworth Historical Society will host a bus trip to Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday, March 18.

The trip will depart from St. Theresa’s School parking lot, 540 Washington Ave., Kenilworth, at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 5:30 p.m. The cost of $52 per person includes comfortable motor coach transportation, an approximate six-hour visit to the casino and $25 in free slot play. There will be complimentary door prizes on the bus. The casino offers more than 3,000 state-of-the-art slot machines, ranging in denomination from 1 cent to $100, more than 150 table games and more. The Wind Creek Bethlehem site additionally houses a wide range of distinctive outlet stores and popular restaurants/eateries.

For information and reservations, call 908-709-0434. Gift certificates for the trip are also available for purchase.

Proceeds from the bus trip will benefit the Kenilworth Historical Society’s historic Oswald J. Nitschke House by helping defray operating expenses, including the cost of an elevator that makes the restored “living history” museum and cultural arts center fully accessible to everyone.