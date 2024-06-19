Kenilworth students win Forensics ‘Duo’ Competition

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — On Wednesday, April 17, Saint Theresa School in Kenilworth was one of four schools, with a total of 44 students, who participated in the Union County Catholic League of Forensics “Duo” Competition at Saint Bartholomew Academy, Scotch Plains.

The Saint Theresa School Forensic Team, directed by Christine McCarthy and Crystal Kacerek, consisted of 12 students: eighth-graders Krysta Pumarada, Kyle Pumarada, Santino Hanley and Amanda Vaz; seventh-graders Sophia Cadestin, Robert Salgueiro and Isabella Hesse; and fifth-graders Saveria Hanley, Sofia Lolo, Maria Albarracin, Emily Tamayo and Noel Huaman.

Two of the five finalist pairs were Saint Theresa students. Amanda Vaz and Isabella Hesse were awarded first-place ribbons.

Photo Courtesy of Doreen Sacco