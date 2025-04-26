Kenilworth mayor outlines plans for the borough in 2025

KENILWORTH, NJ — The borough of Kenilworth is excited to announce an ambitious plan for 2025, with a focus on enhancing community infrastructure and public safety. Mayor Linda Karlovitch expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming projects, which aim to enrich the quality of life for Kenilworth residents.

“We are committed to creating a thriving community where residents can enjoy safe, accessible parks and public spaces,” said Karlovitch. “Our upcoming initiatives for 2025 reflect our dedication to improving our facilities and ensuring they meet the needs of our growing population.”

Among the key projects in 2025 are significant improvements to the borough parks. Plans include the installation of a pavilion and walking path at DiMario Park, which will offer families a beautiful space to gather and enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, security enhancements will be implemented with updated security cameras at both DiMario and Louis Wood Park on 16th Street, as well as the installation of new security cameras at Urquhart Park on 9th Street.

To further ensure the safety of young athletes, safety netting will be installed around the ballfields, along with the addition of new water fountains, bleachers and potentially a new scoreboard.

“The safety of our children and families is a top priority,” noted Karlovitch. “These upgrades will not only protect our players but also provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits our parks.”

Another significant project includes the continuation of the borough sidewalk program. Deteriorating pavers on the Boulevard will be replaced with concrete to enhance accessibility and provide smoother traversing for pedestrians.

In addition to these projects, the Construction Department has now relocated to 575 Boulevard, allowing for improved services as they had outgrown their former offices at Borough Hall. This move will also allow the Board of Health to occupy the former construction office, making their services more readily available to the public.

“We believe that these changes will lead to more efficient service delivery and better overall access to health resources for our community,” said Karlovitch.

The borough of Kenilworth is looking forward to a productive 2025, with these initiatives set to foster a safer, more vibrant community for all residents.

For more information about the upcoming projects and improvements, visit the borough of Kenilworth’s official website – KenilworthNJ.org – or contact the borough office.